Murder in Gales Point Village!
October 26
13:03 2019
Saturday, October 26th. 2019 –
– – – By Marion Ali – – –

A man was shot and killed in Gales Point, Manatee Village last night. The victim is Inmar Kareem Welch Sr., 28, a resident of that village.

Information is that sometime around 6:00 p.m., Welch left his house on a bicycle to go pick up something in the village when someone shot him.

He was found lying on the side of the road with bullet wounds to the upper body. Several live and expended bullets were also reportedly found near the body.

