Man Remanded to Prison for Murdering his Father

On Tuesday, October 22, 2019 – –

Norman Castillo, 38, a tour guide of a Belama Phase two address in Belize City and another man identified as Buttonwood Bay resident Earl Bowden, 47, have both been remanded to the Belize Central Prison for the murder of Corozal resident Paul Anthony Castillo, 66.

On Monday of this week, both Castillo and Bowden were arraigned in the Corozal Magistrate’s Court on a joint charge of murder for Paul Castillo’s death which occurred on Friday, October 19th. Both men were denied bail and remanded to prison until December 23, 2019.

Norman Castillo is reportedly the son of the deceased, whom he is accused of beating and chopping to death. Investigators reported that around 1:15 a.m. that Friday they responded to reports of someone being beaten inside a bungalow house located on 5th Street South in Corozal Town.

When they arrived at the home they found the front door ajar and smelled the odor of some sort of accelerant coming from inside the residence. When authorities went inside, they discovered the lifeless body of an elderly man lying on a bed with multiple chop wounds to both of his feet, hands, face, head, chest and neck area. The individual was identified as Paul Castillo and he was taken to the Corozal Community Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

An investigation launched by police later established that Castillo, who is a self-employed newspaper vendor, was reportedly hosting his son and the other individual inside his house when an argument ensued between them and the persons allegedly beat him up and chopped him to death. Police also revealed that when officers arrived on the scene both accused persons had just left from the residence.

While authorities noted that Castillo’s residence was ransacked, it is not known whether anything was stolen, and in light of that authorities are still investigating a possible motive for the murder. Other unconfirmed reports suggest that the argument between the men was over money owed to one of the accused persons.

The Reporter reached out to Castillo’s family for comment but they declined.

