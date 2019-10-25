Friday, October 25th. 2019 –

Sometime last night in the wee hours ‘A Cyber Demon’ created a fake FACEBOOK pare with the logo of this newspaper.

Those fake posts, one of them depicted a group of Asian looking cartoon characters throwing Belizeans into the water from a land that is almost shaped like Belize, is completely and totally FAKE.

The more important issue is how does a cyber criminal create a FAKE FB page with a company’s logo, and WHAT IS THE MOTIVE ?

The hijacking of a company’s logo is definitely a prosecutable offence, which prompted the management of the newspaper and its online website to issue the following statement.

The name “The Reporter” and the REPORTRR’s Logo is a registered trademark of THE REPORTER PRESS. Anyone infringing that trademark commits an offence and will be prosecuted.

The cartoon that carries our logo did not originate from The Reporter and is to be considered fake news.

The person or persons responsible will be prosecuted.

