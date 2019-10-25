Friday, October 25th. 2019 –

The deadline for submissions to be selected on the UDP Executive passed at 5:00 this evening and the UDP Chairman shared that the following are the applications that have been made for the five vacant positions on the UDP’s National Executive

1) For Party Leader: Patrick Faber and John Saldivar

2) For First Deputy Leader: Hugo Patt and Tracy Panton

3) For Second Deputy Leader: Manuel Heredia and Beverly Williams

4) For National Chairman:Michael Peyrefitte, John Castillo, and Dr. Carla Barnett

5) For Vice Chairperson: Alberto August, Clifford Peters, and Khalid Belisle

The Convention to elect persons to fill these positions will take place in February, 2020.

