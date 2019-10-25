Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Deadline for Submissions to Fill Vacant UDP Posts Closes; Several Names Entered

October 25
18:10 2019
Print This Article

Friday, October 25th. 2019 –
– By Marion Ali –

The deadline for submissions to be selected on the UDP Executive passed at 5:00 this evening and the UDP Chairman shared that the following are the applications that have been made for the five vacant positions on the UDP’s National Executive

1) For Party Leader: Patrick Faber and John Saldivar

2) For First Deputy Leader: Hugo Patt and Tracy Panton

3) For Second Deputy Leader: Manuel Heredia and Beverly Williams

4) For National Chairman:Michael Peyrefitte, John Castillo, and Dr. Carla Barnett

5) For Vice Chairperson: Alberto August, Clifford Peters, and Khalid Belisle

The Convention to elect persons to fill these positions will take place in February, 2020.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player
Polystructure Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.