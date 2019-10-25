Friday, October 25th, 2019 – – By Marion Ali – –

There is still no identity of the man whose body was discovered in the Orange Walk cemetery at the corner of San Antonio Road and Dunn Street, yesterday afternoon.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

The corpse was reportedly found sometime before 2:00pm, by a man who went to urinate near an open cement building that shelters three graves in the cemetery. He picked up on the stench and discovered the body between two graves under the cement structure.

The unidentified man was lying face up and had obvious head and facial wounds. Not far away lay a broken cement cross from a tomb that quite possibly was used to inflict the wounds to the man because it reportedly had hair and blood on it. The body awaits a post mortem examination at the Northern Regional Hospital.

Police are yet to release official details of this incident.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This