Setup & Murder In Orange Walk District
October 24
09:09 2019
Thursday, October 24th. 2019 –

A man identified as Darren Lee Gentle, 26, was murdered last night on a road in San Jose Nuevo Palmar, Orange Walk. When Police visited the scene just after 7:30pm they found Gentle in the front passenger seat of a Chevy Trailblazer, already dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Gentle and another man visited the area to conduct a ‘transaction’ with a person who was waiting for them there.

It was allegedly a setup, because while talking to that person a gunman emerged from the bushes and shot Gentle. The man accompanying Gentle managed to flee the scene unhurt. Both the gunman and the person who was conducting the transaction then got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

