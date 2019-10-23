Tuesday, October 22nd. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that following on the heels of her colleague Tracy Taegar Panton, Belize Rural Central Area Representative and Minister of State in the Ministry of Immigration Hon. Beverly Williams has submitted her application for the post of Second Deputy Leader of the UDP. While Panton refused to take sides in the leadership race between Patrick Faber and John Saldivar, Williams has stated that she will be joining the Saldivar team in its campaign.

