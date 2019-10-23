Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

CARICOM Sounds The Alarm On Haiti – As Chaos Continues

October 23
08:01 2019
VIDEO BELOW

Wednesday, October 23rd. 2019 –

Caricom has voiced concern about the deteriorating situation in the island nation of Haiti, which is the most recent caribbean nation to join the CARICOM Union.

For the past 3 weeks the country which has a population of 10.9 million people has been in a state of chaos, and calls for the current president to step down has increased in recent days.

There has been large demonstrations in the capital Port-Au-Prince, and an exodus of investment in some of the countries core income generating industries.

On Wednesday October 23rd. the Miami Herald reported that the Best Western hotel which was  the first U.S.-branded hotel to return to Haiti in 15 years, announced its permanent closure at the end of this month, and other hotels were temporarily closing.

In a more local sentiment of the protest, many leaders in the local catholic church has joined in the daily demonstrations, calling on the government to step down.

The Miami Herald said ” there is no propane available for cooking anywhere in the city and a lot of businesses have had to put their staff on unpaid leave.

They don’t have any food, any water, any propane gas, so the people are getting angrier and angrier every day,” Mc Intosh, said. “People are really angry and frightened.”

