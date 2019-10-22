Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Big Winner Of FANTASY 5 Gets $397K
October 22
13:13 2019
Tuesday, October 22nd. 2019 –

For several weeks many Belizeans watched as the Fantacy5 Lottery game steadily climbed from $200,000.00 to $300,000.00 and then almost $400,000.00, as more and more people began noticing that there were no winners for several weeks, since July 14th.

Well, on Saturday October 19th. there was a lucky winner who picked all 5 numbers and the winning letter. 9   3   18   32   8   B

Mayra Solis was the lucky winner, and on Monday she went in to the FANTASY5 office and claimed her prize.

After taxes, Mayra will take home $337.450.00. after $59,550.00 in taxes is deducted. The taxes on lottery winnings in Belize is 15%.

Mayra said that she will use the proceeds to pay for the education of her 5 children and build a new home for her family.

The FANTASY5 Lottery game is drawn every Tuesday’s, Thursday’s and Saturday at 7.40pm and is managed by Brads Gaming Company.

