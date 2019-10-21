Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Body Found On U.S-Mexico Border May Be Belizean Monday, October 21st. 2019 – A body of a male person was found in the Rio Grand river, which forms part of the U.S – Mexico border. The river is...
  • Child Drowns In Well Sunday, 20 October 2019 Police are investigating the death of a child in the community of Santa Cruz in the Stann Creek district. Acting on information received around 1:00pm Saturday,...
  • City Men Detained In Corozal Murder Saturday, 19 October 2019 Two men, one a plumber from Buttonwood Bay and the other a tour guide from Belama Phase 2 in Belize City, have been detained for questioning...
  • Separate Road Traffic Accidents Kills 2 In The South The Reporter has confirmed that there was not one but two traffic fatalities last night in the Stann Creek district, one in Pomona and one reportedly three miles outside Dangriga...
  

Body Found On U.S-Mexico Border May Be Belizean

Body Found On U.S-Mexico Border May Be Belizean
October 21
11:03 2019
Print This Article

Monday, October 21st. 2019 –

A body of a male person was found in the Rio Grand river, which forms part of the U.S – Mexico border. The river is also known as the Rio Bravo by Mexicans.

The body is believed to be a Belizean because of the identity documents found on him, but he is so far being listed as unidentified or named ‘Francis N’ based on the documents found on the body. But authorities are not certain if those are genuine or fake identity documents, since he was attempting to enter the U.S illegally (thru-the-back).

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player
Polystructure Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Body Found On U.S-Mexico Border May Be Belizean Monday, October 21st. 2019 – A body of a male person was found in the Rio Grand river, which forms part of the U.S – Mexico border. The river is...
  • Child Drowns In Well Sunday, 20 October 2019 Police are investigating the death of a child in the community of Santa Cruz in the Stann Creek district. Acting on information received around 1:00pm Saturday,...
  • City Men Detained In Corozal Murder Saturday, 19 October 2019 Two men, one a plumber from Buttonwood Bay and the other a tour guide from Belama Phase 2 in Belize City, have been detained for questioning...
  • Separate Road Traffic Accidents Kills 2 In The South The Reporter has confirmed that there was not one but two traffic fatalities last night in the Stann Creek district, one in Pomona and one reportedly three miles outside Dangriga...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.