Monday, October 21st. 2019 –

A body of a male person was found in the Rio Grand river, which forms part of the U.S – Mexico border. The river is also known as the Rio Bravo by Mexicans.

The body is believed to be a Belizean because of the identity documents found on him, but he is so far being listed as unidentified or named ‘Francis N’ based on the documents found on the body. But authorities are not certain if those are genuine or fake identity documents, since he was attempting to enter the U.S illegally (thru-the-back).

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

