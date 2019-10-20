Saturday, 19 October 2019

Two men, one a plumber from Buttonwood Bay and the other a tour guide from Belama Phase 2 in Belize City, have been detained for questioning in a vicious murder which occurred early this morning in Corozal Town.

According to reports, Police received information of a loud fight inside a home on 5th Street, South Corozal Town, and went to the scene, a bungalow house which they found with its front door open.

When officers went inside, they detected the strong odor of alcohol, and saw the body of a dark-complexioned male lying on a bed. They observed chop wounds on both legs, both arms, chest, neck and face. The body was identified as that of Paul Anthony Castillo, 66, and cops learned that earlier he had been socializing in his home with several other men when an altercation occurred.

The body was transported to the Corozal Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. Police continue to question both men in custody.

