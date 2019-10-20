Sunday, 20 October 2019

Police are investigating the death of a child in the community of Santa Cruz in the Stann Creek district.

Acting on information received around 1:00pm Saturday, Police visited a home in Santa Cruz where they saw the body of Oscar Jadiel Sandoval Bonilla, 3. According to the child’s mother, Honduran national Alma Sandoval Bonilla, around midday she went inside the home to take a bath, and left the child playing outside with his five year old sister.

The mother says when she came outside she couldn’t find her son and looked for him inside the fenced yard. A short time after she told Police she found him floating inside a well which is about six feet deep. With the help of a neighbour she managed to get him out the well and rushed him to the Independence Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead.

Police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

