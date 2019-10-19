Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Thieves Target Buttonwood Bay Primary on Long Weekend

October 19
06:53 2019
While the masses were enjoying a long holiday weekend, punctuated by heavy rains precipitated by a cluster of showery clouds, thieves were busy relieving Buttonwood Bay Nazarene Primary School of over $7,000 worth of kitchenware, snacks, school appliances and supplies.

It happened sometime over the course of Saturday night (October 12th.) while neighbours slept and traffic was light. And by the time the culprits got through, the school was missing computers, projectors, kitchen utensils, backpacks and other miscellaneous items.

Principal Amelia Bencomo told the Reporter on Tuesday that the thieves wrenched open both the kitchen and office doors and the metal door. She said that a parent who passed by the school on Sunday morning saw the doors open and thought that the cook was at school. That information did not reach the principal until Sunday night, however, long after the bandits had cleaned out the place.

Bencomo said that regrettably, the school cannot afford to contract security services because it is a small institution with low financial resources.

“We really need the business community to assist us with the constructing of the school’s fence since it is just open and gives quick access to our school compound,” Bencomo appealed. She said this was the first time that thieves have targeted the school.

The school principal also appealed to the public to not purchase items that they suspect were stolen and to report the matter to the Police if someone comes offering these items.

The Police had no information on the incident at its Tuesday media briefing.

(Photos show how the thieves left Buttonwood Bay Nazarene Primary School after they broke in)

