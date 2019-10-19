The Reporter has confirmed that there was not one but two traffic fatalities last night in the Stann Creek district, one in Pomona and one reportedly three miles outside Dangriga Town. A source has told the newspaper that both men were on bicycle and were hit by vehicles. Both died on impact.

(Pic of vehicle which hit and killed an elderly man in Pomona)

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This