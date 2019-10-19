By Michelle Sutherland – –

Growing up in Orange Walk Town and venturing on family trips to neighboring Chetumal, Elvis Eddy Aldana, 30, has always been exposed to and mesmerized by an art form called graffiti. Then three years ago he journeyed to Chetumal to purchase clothes for the Christmas holidays, but instead returned home with a bag filled with spray paint.

According to Aldana, he inquired with the sales representative about how the paints worked as well as the different types, and then packed them into his bag and brought them back home to Belize where he started experimenting with the different colors.

Aldana spent time working different jobs and practiced graffiti in his spare time but, eight months ago after realizing that his skills were improving and that he could actually earn a decent living from it, he quit his job and started Eddz501 Graffiti. Over the past few months, Aldana has been busy booking jobs in San Pedro, Belize City and other areas of the country.

Recently Aldana’s talent took the community by storm when he did an amazing piece of a girl with an afro in San Pedro. While the painting itself was amazing, the story behind it is even more interesting. According to Aldana, whenever he would visit San Pedro he would need to walk past a wall littered with gang signs and foul language. On one specific night, he and his friend Karen Gonzalez were walking past the wall when he decided that enough was enough and he would no longer put up with the vulgar scenery. Aldana said that he ran home for his spray paints and within an hour he and Gonzalez had transformed the wall into an amazing art piece. According to Aldana, the next morning when he walked past the area he was amazed that the streets were lined with spectators awed by his work.

The artist told the Reporter that his dream has always been to spread positivity and to inspire people through his artwork. “I try to stay away from the negative graffiti, like the wall where I painted the girl. It was littered with gang signs and bad words on it so I covered it up. I was passing there and I saw so many bad words and I decided to use it to show people to be creative instead of promoting gangs and vulgarity. So I tried painting positive graffiti. Next, I am planning to come to Belize City and go into those gang areas with a powerful message against gun violence, and to spread something positive and maybe that way I might be able to inspire somebody in the neighborhood to become an artist, or even change their lives.”

Aldana told the Reporter that he did not receive any training in graffiti but that it was something he loved from a very young age – ”We all have a talent. We just need to discover it. I always say to myself – who knew that spray painting would become my job, so you just need to keep searching until you find what your talent is, and when you see it act on it. My main message to youths is to humble yourself and stay positive. Ignore the negative and just do what you love. Doing what you love will get you where you want to go. I don’t feel like this is my job. I feel like this is just my hobby.”

According to Aldana, by next month he hopes to save enough money so he can get his project underway in Belize City. He noted that he is committing himself to the project so that he can get rid of all the gang signs and vandalism within these specific neighborhoods. Aldana is also inviting persons to help him locate areas where his work would truly be appreciated and needed. He is additionally inviting anyone who would like to help him paint or learn, to accompany him on his quest.

While the artist was hesitant to ask for any monetary donations, he did confide that he could use some materials such as base paint for exterior walls and spray paint to get the job done. Anyone interested in issuing suggestions or assisting with donations can contact Aldana at 635-0847.

Aldana says that he also does artwork for churches, schools and non-profit organizations free of cost as his way of giving back to his community. Depending on the size and variety of colors used, Aldana’s work would range from $200 upwards.