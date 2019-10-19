Benque Police are working alongside their Guatemalan counterparts in an effort to flush out two suspects who are believed to have absconded across the Guatemalan border following the murder of Santa Familia resident Juan De La Cruz Carrias, 56, which occurred on Friday.

Over the weekend Police issued a wanted poster for the arrest of Guatemalan Cesar Augusto Lopez Mendoza who they say is wanted for questioning in relation to Carrias’ death. Authorities did not disclose the identity of the second suspect but confirmed that he was along with Mendoza and Carrias on the night of the murder.

On Tuesday, Sr. Superintendent Hilberto Romero told the media that both men are from San Jose Succotz Village and while authorities did launch multiple search operations for them they have not been located. Furthermore, according to Romero, they were told that the two men have already fled from the village and that there is a possibility that they have been able to get across the Guatemalan border.

Around 8:15 a.m. on October 11th, Benque Police made a shocking discovery inside a wooden house in San Jose Succotz. There they found the body of a man lying face down in a pool of blood. The individual was shirtless and had what appeared to be multiple chop wounds to the back of the head, four stab wounds to his back and another stab wound to his left ear. The body was identified as Carrias and he was transported to the San Ignacio Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:26 a.m.

Sr. Superintendent Romero would not disclose information on their investigation as it relates to a possible motive, but told the media that, ”the detectives are recording statements, doing interviews and it will be determined thereafter what transpired and how an incident led to him being chopped to death.”

Residents living in the area say that the house where Carrias was killed was occupied by a young Guatemalan couple. They were shocked to hear of Carrias’ death since he did not live or socialize at the property and they have no idea what Carrias was doing inside the house at the time of his murder.

Police would not provide answers to those questions but alluded that Carrias was socializing along with two persons whom it is believed turned on him with a machete and a knife.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This