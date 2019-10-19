Cops say that they are contemplating whether any charges will be laid against James Bus driver Jaylon Gomez, 41, who was behind the wheel of a passenger bus that knocked down and killed cousins Fidel and Edgar Cho on Saturday night. (October 12th.)

While the investigations are ongoing, Police say that they have issued Gomez with a notice of intended prosecution while they record statements from witnesses and compile sketches from the scene of the accident.

Around 6:05 p.m. on October 12th, the intersection of the Southern Highway and the Savannah Road located between mile 38 and 39 became clogged up with traffic and spectators who lined the highway gaping at a horrific accident scene.

On the pavement, one man lay dead, his head crushed, while another was fighting for his life.

Colville Cho who was identified as being the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, but although he was rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital for medical attention he died in transit. Fidel Cho, who was not wearing a helmet, succumbed to his injuries on the scene and had to be carted away in the pan of a police mobile.

According to the official Police report, prior to the accident the James Bus loaded with passengers was heading towards Independence Village and upon reaching the intersection the motorcycle carrying two passengers from the direction of Punta Gorda Town suddenly turned into the Savannah Road. The sudden turn resulted in the bus hitting the rear end of the motorcycle, throwing both occupants to the ground.

Police say that when they got to the scene they observed the James bus with damages to its front portion parked on the right-hand side of the highway. Nearby they observed a Skygo motorcycle also parked on the right-hand side of the highway, destroyed.

On Tuesday the Reporter spoke to Sr. Superintendent Hilberto Romero Deputy Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch, who explained that statements are being recorded and at the end of that investigation we will determine who was at fault and if any charges will be leveled on the bus driver.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This