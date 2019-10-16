Armed Robbery Of Zitro Western Union In Orange Walk
October 16
17:49 2019
Wednesday, October 16th. 2019 –
An armed robbery occurred at the Zitro Western Union branch located on Queen Victoria Avenue in Orange Walk Town. According to current reports, 2 of the hold-up men entered the establishment at approximately 3.15pm and robbed the cashier at gunpoint before escaping in a nearby vehicle.
