Wednesday, October 16th. 2019 –

An armed robbery occurred at the Zitro Western Union branch located on Queen Victoria Avenue in Orange Walk Town. According to current reports, 2 of the hold-up men entered the establishment at approximately 3.15pm and robbed the cashier at gunpoint before escaping in a nearby vehicle.

