Tuesday, October 15th. 2019 –

Gun Violence in Belize City during the 3 day holiday weekend claimed another life last night (Monday Oct. 14th.)

Police were called to a scene on Raccoon Street around 8:45 where they saw a man identified as Troy Polonio, 20, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Reports are that Polonio was standing in front of his home when he was approached by a gunman who fired two shots in his direction before fleeing the scene. Polonio was rushed to the KHMH where he was pronounced dead.

