Monday, October 14, 2019

Retired Government worker Santiago Pop, 58, was found hacked to death inside his house in Cow Pen Village on Sunday evening.

Pop was reportedly found in a decomposed state with multiple chop wounds to his body and lying face down in a pool of blood inside his living room.

Sources say that Police made the discovery around 6:30 p.m on October 13th after a neighbor filed a report claiming that he had not seen Pop for two days and that a foul smell was comming from the house.

Police officers from nearby San Juan immediately went to the scene and found the body when they entered with the assistance of his neighbours.

Those who were familiar with the victim say that he was a humble and hard working individual and news of his murder has shocked the small community.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This