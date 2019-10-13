Sunday, October 13th. 2019 –

Orange Walk police found body of an unidentified man near San Lazaro Village this morning.The body had cut wounds on his face, neck and abdomen and was buried in a shallow grave face down. Police continue their investigation into the matter.

The village of San Lazaro is approximately 20 miles from Orange Walk Town VIA the San Antonio Road.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

