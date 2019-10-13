Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Body Found Near San Lazaro Village In Shallow Grave

Body Found Near San Lazaro Village In Shallow Grave
October 13
17:50 2019
Print This Article

Sunday, October 13th. 2019 –

Orange Walk police found body of an unidentified man near San Lazaro Village this morning.The body had cut wounds on his face, neck and abdomen and was buried in a shallow grave face down. Police continue their investigation into the matter.

The village of San Lazaro is approximately 20 miles from Orange Walk Town VIA the San Antonio Road.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Polystructure Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Guatemalan President ‘Elect’ Not Allowed To Visit Venezuela Sunday, October 13th. 2019 – The president-elect of Guatemala said he was blocked Saturday from entering Venezuela where he planned to meet opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is seeking to...
  • Body Found Near San Lazaro Village In Shallow Grave Sunday, October 13th. 2019 – Orange Walk police found body of an unidentified man near San Lazaro Village this morning.The body had cut wounds on his face, neck and abdomen...
  • “Wen Yo ‘Forgetta’ Work Betta!” By: Dr. Abigail Joseph Have you ever walked into a room and completely forgot what you went in there for? No shame in the game. It has happened to me...
  • A Quest Fueled by Love Nine years ago, Sheleen Camille Martinez, 34, who was nearing a full-term pregnancy at the time, was brutally raped and stabbed to death at a residence on George Price Drive...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.