UPDATE – UPDATE – UPDATE : 1 Person Died – Another Injured In PG Accident

Sunday, October 13th. 2019

The Reporter has confirmed the death of two persons in a road traffic accident last night on the Southern Highway.

The identities of the two victims are Colvile Cho 27 and Fidel Choice 40.Fidel reportedly died on the scene of the accident while Colvile died while being transported to the Southern Regional Hospital.

Around 6:05 p.m on October 12th both Cho’s were traveling on a motorcycle toward Independence Village, when they were allegedly rear ended by a passenger bus.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

Saturday, October 12th. 2019 –

The rains and slick roads are causing slippery skids and accidents, At approximately 6.30pm this evening an accident occurred at the Punta Gorda junction. It resulted in the death of one person. Reports are that another person has been rushed to the hospital.

