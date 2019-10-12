Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Santa Elena

October 12
19:00 2019
Saturday, October 12th. 2019 –

A motorcycle accident near CP Gas Station on the George Price Highway in Santa Elena Town on Saturday morning claimed the life Billy Lerma 26. According to Police Lerma was driving a red motorbike on the highway around 12:00 a.m on October 12th, when he crashed into a red truck that was being driven by Paul Wagner.

Lerma was transported to the San Ignacio Community Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

