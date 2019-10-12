Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

1 Person Died – Another Injured In Punta Gorda Accident

October 12
19:55 2019
Saturday, October 12th. 2019 –

The rains and slick roads are causing slippery skids and accidents, At approximately 6.30pm this evening an accident occurred at the Punta Gorda junction. It resulted in the death of one person. Reports are that another person has been rushed to the hospital.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

