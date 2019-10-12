Saturday, October 12th. 2019 –

The rains and slick roads are causing slippery skids and accidents, At approximately 6.30pm this evening an accident occurred at the Punta Gorda junction. It resulted in the death of one person. Reports are that another person has been rushed to the hospital.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

