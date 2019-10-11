Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

The Battle For Hilltop – PSU HQ
October 11
18:42 2019
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019
The Public Service Union (PSU) is relying on “critical” new evidence it has just stumbled upon to fight an eviction notice it once said it would abide by to vacate its Hilltop headquarters in Belmopan.

In an interview with the media on Tuesday, PSU President Gerald Henry said that when he got in the legal team initially to review their case, the team indicated that they did not have a strong case to fight, but now that they have this piece of evidence, they have since been informed that they now have a formidable argument. Henry stopped short of naming what that evidence is, only indicating that the new owner, SIMPLEX Design Company, did not acquire the property legally. The PSU has retained the law firm of Courtenay Coye LLP to take up its case and that law firm will file its application in the Supreme Court by the end of this week.

Henry said that if they moved out at this juncture, it would suggest that they are giving up the property. If nothing else, he said, they have equitable interest because of all their investments over the past 18 years that they have occupied the property.

The 180 degree shift in position comes only one week after Henry announced that the PSU would not be fighting the Belmopan City Council, which sold the property in 2018. Last week, the PSU membership had voted to abide by the eviction order and vacate the property, only seeking compensation for the “equitable interest,” while also seeking an additional property to continue with the Union’s work uninhibited.

SIMPLEX had given the PSU a 30-day notice, which came through a letter from attorney Estevan Perrera on behalf of Simplex Designs Limited. That notice will expire at the end of this month.

The controversy over the property started in November of 2018, soon after the Belmopan City Council, headed by Mayor Khalid Belisle, sold off the Council’s property which houses the PSU’s headquarters, which had leased the property for the past 18 years.

Belisle had claimed that records at the Belmopan City Council showed that since the PSU had signed the 20-year lease contract with the Council in 2001 for $500 per month, the PSU had only made four payments of that amount over that entire period. The PSU, on the other hand, vehemently rejected that allegation. Past President, Doreth Obermayer indicated back then that the property was “given to the Public Service Union to manage in 1998,” and that the PSU was leasing the property towards ownership following the completion of land parcel reassignments under a subdivision in 2001. At that time, the property was valued at $187,000 and offered to the PSU at that price. The lease agreement, she stated at the time, shows that the PSU was leasing the property towards ownership.

The Council revalued the property at $1 Million and made the PSU a new offer to purchase the property for $503,000, cancelling the initial agreement signed several years earlier. The PSU made a counter offer, claiming that it had paid between $50,000 and $60,000 in payments for the property as well as other investments. It had indicated that when it tried to make payments in December of 2009 under a previous Council, their cheques were rejected without any explanation.

Belisle later told the press that Simplex had offered the Council $400,000, which the Council accepted.

A check by this newspaper soon after this announcement was made into who was Simplex Company Ltd unearthed that the company was registered on October 9, 2018 and the land transfer was made out in its name the next day.

The lightning speed at which the company was registered and the land was transferred, despite the usual prolonged process for such transactions was what drew people’s attention. To add to that scenario, the address on the transfer certificate of the company, Simplex Design Ltd., lists its address at #38 Santa Rita Layout, Corozal – an address that is instead occupied, and has been since 2001, by the family of Justice of the Peace, Amilcar Cal, who works with the Belize Police Department and who also, coincidentally was the Vice President of the Corozal Branch of the PSU.

