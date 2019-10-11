The rainy season is finally here and with it came an invasion of mosquitoes – not necessarily the female aedes-egypti vectors that spreads the dreaded Dengue fever – and that is what personnel at the Ministry of Health are hoping would continue to be the case while their campaigns are ongoing simultaneously.

Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero told the Reporter on Wednesday that the number of new confirmed cases of dengue over the past week did not even eclipse 100 countrywide. This is a huge improvement over the weeks extending from July through to last month when only the Belize and Toledo Districts were recording fewer than 100 cases per week.

But with the rains here now and a great many open spaces and abandoned lots still filthy, they become prime breeding sites for the mosquito to reproduce. The eggs that it lays in stagnant water takes less than two weeks to develop into fully grown mosquitoes as well. Once a mosquito bites an infected person it gets infected and infects every next person it bites. This is how dengue is spread.

So far since the outbreak was declared in July, some 3,000 people have been affected by Dengue, and three young mothers have died from dengue-related complications. The Ministry warns that the very young, the elderly, and people who are susceptible to other illnesses or who have pre-existing medical conditions are most at risk of suffering from severe cases of dengue.

Manzanero informed that the Ministry continues to carry out its collaborative efforts with the various City, Town and Village Councils to keep open spaces clean and free of receptacles that can hold water.

He said that while they continue to carry out this campaign and help clean up rural areas, they are also now preparing for the flu season. This entails procuring vaccinations, preparing their staff and activating their surveillance system.

