Belize News, Reporter.bz

On Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Corporal Audrey Urbina, 32, of the British Army who has ties to Belize is currently facing a court-martial for allegedly embezzling 17,000 euros of army funds to book over a dozen flights for herself, family members and friends to fly to destinations across the world.

International news sources are reporting that over a 17-month-period Corporal Urbina allegedly used her position as an Army ‘class one admin worker’ to book flights to destinations such as Cancun, New York, Miami, Belize, Guatemala City, and Frankfurt.

Urbina was reportedly stationed in Winchester, Hampshire and was in charge of arranging travel for official trips and deployment. She, however, allegedly abused her access and is now facing 15 counts of fraud and one of making a false official record in relation to the NATO Travel Order.

In her defense, Urbina allegedly told the Court she did not know that she was doing anything wrong and believed that she was entitled to book flights for her relatives because they were her dependents.

The Corporal also allegedly claimed at one point that she couldn’t recall booking any of the flights and in one case says she didn’t even know one of the persons for whom she booked a flight. Urbina trial is underway but according to Court records, she is proposing to pay back the bill which she racked up.

