Belize News, Reporter.bz

In the past few months the Government of Belize has been on a campaign to sign various types of agreements with other countries, mostly economic agreements, with the hope of improving Belize’s prospects to increase trade with those countries.

In the next few weeks of October, we will examine past agreements and this new agreement, and how the Belizean public may or may-not be benefiting from the stated goals of these agreements. reporter.bz BUSINESS NEWS

The following is a Government Of Belize Press Release, verbatim. Non of the content or statements herein are based on researched news by The Reporter, but is provided as a public service to convey information and or news from the Government of Belize.

On Wednesday October 9th. 2019 –

The Governments of Belize and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an agreement on economic cooperation today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, aimed at strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation that exist between both countries.

The agreement establishes a framework for expanding the economic relationship between the two countries in a number of key areas, including:

a) Trade in Goods and Services;

b) Investment;

c) Transportation;

d) Agriculture, including Agro-processing, Livestock, and Fisheries;

e) Energy and Renewable Energy;

f) Industry;

g) Infrastructure and Construction;

h) Tourism

The agreement provides for the establishment of a Joint Economic Commission that will include public and private sector representatives and will be co-chaired by the Minister of Economic Development of Belize and the Minister of the Economy of the United Arab Emirates.

The Economic Cooperation Agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of Belize by Hon. Erwin Contreras, Minister of Economic Development, Petroleum, Investment, Trade and Commerce, and on behalf of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, by H.E. Sultan bin Saeed al Mansouri, Minister of the Economy.

Minister Contreras was accompanied by the Hon. Rene Montero, Minister of Works, and H.E. Oliver del Cid, Ambassador of Belize to Mexico.

