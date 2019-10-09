Belize News, Reporter.bz

Belize’s Senate Voted To Decline The Joshua Perdomo debt write-off
Wednesday, October 9th. 2019 –
The Senate has voted against the very controversial Joshua Perdomo debt write-off. When a division was called it resulted in 7 Senators voting NO and 6 voting YES.
The Belize Senate has 13 members of 6 UDP, 3 PUP and 4 Appointed Independent members. The president of the Senate is UDP’s Lee Mark Chang.
