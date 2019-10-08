Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, October 8th. 2019 –

The Reporter understands that Reynaldo Verde, who awaits trial in the United States under investigation by the FBI for alleged extortion and obstruction of commerce, has been denied bail and will remain in custody in federal detention for the duration of his trial. – Linked News Article –

Verde was arrested last month on charges of extortion after a complaint by Chris Williams, developer of the Orchid Bay in northern Belize, and subsequent investigation by the FBI, which yielded substantial evidence against Verde. Last week he was recommended for a Pretrial Detention Program, which if approved would have resulted in reduced charges and sanctions.

