Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

R.T.A In Lake Gardens – Car Crashes Into 18 Wheeler

R.T.A In Lake Gardens – Car Crashes Into 18 Wheeler
October 08
12:35 2019
Print This Article

Tuesday, October 8th. 2019 –

A red four-door sedan crashed into a tow-head truck, then into a nearby lamp-post last night in the Lake Garden Area in Ladyville. We are told that a passenger was rushed to the hospital for medical attention and that person was released early this morning. No one else was hurt in the collision.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 7am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.