Belize News, Reporter.bz

R.T.A In Lake Gardens – Car Crashes Into 18 Wheeler
October 08
12:35 2019
Tuesday, October 8th. 2019 –
A red four-door sedan crashed into a tow-head truck, then into a nearby lamp-post last night in the Lake Garden Area in Ladyville. We are told that a passenger was rushed to the hospital for medical attention and that person was released early this morning. No one else was hurt in the collision.
