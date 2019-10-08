Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, October 8th. 2019 –

A red four-door sedan crashed into a tow-head truck, then into a nearby lamp-post last night in the Lake Garden Area in Ladyville. We are told that a passenger was rushed to the hospital for medical attention and that person was released early this morning. No one else was hurt in the collision.

