Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, October 7th. 2019 –

A Bullet Tree man, Christian Herrera, 27, reported to police that while walking from Santa Elena alone after 7:30 last night he was attacked by a group of men in an SUV.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

Herrera reported that as he reached the lower wooden bridge a grey Toyota 4Runner stopped behind him and 5 men, one of whom was armed with a gun, forced him into the vehicle where they stabbed him multiple times before throwing him out onto the road-side.

He was stabbed to the back of his head and lower back and received injuries to his face and eye. A passing taxi driver who saw him took him for medical treatment and he is currently in stable condition at the KHMH.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This