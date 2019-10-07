Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, October 7th. 2019 –

The following is a Government Of Belize Press Release, verbatim. Non of the content or statements herein are based on researched news by The Reporter, but is provided as a public service to convey information and or news from the Government of Belize.



The 5th Korea-LAC Business Summit, taking place in Seoul, Korea from October 7th-8th, 2019, is one of the world’s largest international exchange events between the 26 IDB member countries and Korea. The objective of the forum, is to expand and strengthen commercial ties between Korea and the Latin American and Caribbean Countries, to provide a better understanding of investment and trade opportunities. The forum serves as a great opportunity for the productive exchange of ideas and information between companies working in trade and investment, transportation and infrastructure, and energy to name a few.

The event is organized and sponsored by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in partnership with Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, who invited Belize to (i.) participate in showcasing Belize’s investment opportunities, (ii) to discuss Investment in Infrastructure and Public Private Partnerships for improving lives, and (iii.) to participate in one on one Business Meetings targeting Food and Beverage Companies.

Belize is being represented by Thelma Montero, BelizeINVEST a unit of BELTRAIDE, Christy Mastry, Belize Infrastructure Limited (BIL), and Jody Williams, Marie Sharps Fine Foods Ltd.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This