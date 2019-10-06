Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, October 6th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed the identity of the person shot last night (Saturday Oct. 5th.) as Rodman Welch, 33. Welch, who was working as a part-time security guard at Excelsior High School, was in his security booth around 10:15pm when an unidentified gunman entered the compound, approached the booth and shot him in his face. Welch is admitted at the KHMH in critical condition.

