Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Man Charged With Rape After Alleged Incident In Cayo

Man Charged With Rape After Alleged Incident In Cayo
October 06
12:15 2019
Print This Article

Sunday, October 6th. 2019 –

Police have arrested and charged Servando Mendez Jr., 22, for Rape. On Saturday morning around 1:00am a female in the Cayo District, 24, reported that she was at the home of a man who invited her there when he dragged her into the bedroom and raped her. Mendez was detained and charged shortly after.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 7am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.