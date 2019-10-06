Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, October 6th. 2019 –

Police have arrested and charged Servando Mendez Jr., 22, for Rape. On Saturday morning around 1:00am a female in the Cayo District, 24, reported that she was at the home of a man who invited her there when he dragged her into the bedroom and raped her. Mendez was detained and charged shortly after.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This