Belize News, Reporter.bz

Women In The Blue Economy – Maritime Opportunities

Saturday, October 5th. 2019 –

To commemorate World Maritime Day, celebrated annually on October 4, the Belize Port Authority held its yearly expo at its mile 4 headquarters yesterday morning.

This year’s theme “Empowering Women in the Maritime Community” highlighted the many contributions and the importance of women participation in the maritime sector.

Students from Belize city were invited to attend the event which featured a number of speeches from prominent women in the sector, informational booths and an award ceremony for a poster competition among the schools.

