Belize News, Reporter.bz

The Taiwanese Embassy in Belize, led by Ambassador H.E. Remus Li-Kuo Chen and the embassy’s staff, hosted a reception at the Princess Ramada hotel in Belize city last night in commemoration of its upcoming 108th National Day, to be celebrated on October 10.

Ambassador Remus told the gathering in attendance that along with celebrating Taiwan’s National Day, the occasion was also an opportunity to celebrate the enduring relations between Belize and Taiwan, especially in the face of Taiwan’s recent diplomatic struggles having lost a number of allies to mainland China.

He also thanked Belize for showing its unwavering support for Taiwan each year at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The ambassador said he also took great pride in having facilitated a higher than average number of scholarships from Taiwan to Belize this past year, a record 36 scholarships. In years past the average number of scholarships per year was between 24-26.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow, in his remarks, said Belize joins Taiwan in saluting the country for a phenomenal accomplishment by maintaining its democracy even in the face of pressure by a larger aggressive neighbor. Barrow particularly thanked the Ambassador for the lasting economic partnership between the two countries. He added that he is certain the relationship between Taiwan and Belize will last beyond another 30 years.

