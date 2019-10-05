Belize News, Reporter.bz

R.T.A. On George Price Hwy. Near Ontario Village

October 05
15:03 2019
Saturday, October 5th. 2019 –

There was an accident a short time ago on the George Price highway near Ontario village involving a white pickup truck. At this time it’s unclear what led to the accident and the condition of the driver is not yet known but from a picture provided it appears the driver was sitting up with a crowd of people around him following the incident.

