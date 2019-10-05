Belize News, Reporter.bz

Emerging details of the FBI case against Sales Tax’s Deputy Director Reynaldo Verde, show that the FBI has built a strong case. The FBI now has eye-witnesses, audio and maybe even video evidence to show that Verde accepted $2,000 from resort owner Chris Willliams during a meeting between the two men at the owner’s seaside tourist resort in Corozal.

The FBI did not play by Queensberry Rules when they made their arrest and sprang their trap.

But this is what one has to do to fight white collar crime. Governments must be prepared to use all the tools at their disposal if they intend to stamp out white collar crime.

White collar crimes are hard to handle because the men and women behind this kind of crime are clever.

They know how to cover their tracks.

Often it takes law enforcement from another country to bring them to heel.

Recently the Prime Minister speaking on what has become the Verde Affair, said that this incident with the Tax Department was not proof of widespread corruption as some have claimed.

But we all know that one bad apple will contaminate a basket of fruit. The Verde affair is the case of one bad apple which has been exposed, but it is a mathematical certainty that Verde is not the only one who is taking advantage of his position of authority to enrich himself.

There are others, many others concealed like woodlice beneath the surface who need to be exposed.

Like woodlice they do immense damage to the structure of the society, damage which is costly and demoralizing. There is a widespread perception, based on experience with land and passport abuse, customs duty evasion and other scams that white collar crime is thriving in Belize. If we don’t do something about this kind of crime, it will overwhelm us and dullen our perception of what is right and acceptable. It may cause us to believe that this kind of crime is inevitable and cannot be controlled.

But this is not true! White collar crime thrives in an environment of permissiveness. It is pernicious because it does so much harm and is so hard to detect.

But diligent law enforcement and stiff penalties can stop white collar crime.

It took some strong medicine from the FBI to show us.

