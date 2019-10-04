Belize News, Reporter.bz

House Of Rep. Meeting – Debate Many Business & Financial Services Bills

October 04
13:35 2019
Friday, October 4th. 2019 –

A full agenda of several Amendments and Bills were on the tables at today’s House Of Representative’s meeting in Belmopan.

As of 1 pm this afternoon (Friday, Oct. 4th.) the House Of Reps. were still in session, The items on the orders the day are several write-off motions, including the controversial Joshua Perdomo write-off (see News Article) and several other bills to be tabled.

Those bills include the International Business Companies (Amendment) Bill, International Financial Services Commission (Amendment) Bill, Income and Business Tax (Amendment) Bill; Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill; Hydro Maya Power Project Bill and several others as well as a loan guarantee motion for $6.8 Million for a power project undertaken by Belize Electricity Ltd.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

