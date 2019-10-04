Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, October 4th. 2019 –

A full agenda of several Amendments and Bills were on the tables at today’s House Of Representative’s meeting in Belmopan.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

As of 1 pm this afternoon (Friday, Oct. 4th.) the House Of Reps. were still in session, The items on the orders the day are several write-off motions, including the controversial Joshua Perdomo write-off ( see News Article ) and several other bills to be tabled.

Those bills include the International Business Companies (Amendment) Bill, International Financial Services Commission (Amendment) Bill, Income and Business Tax (Amendment) Bill; Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill; Hydro Maya Power Project Bill and several others as well as a loan guarantee motion for $6.8 Million for a power project undertaken by Belize Electricity Ltd.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

AUDIO Weather Report Everyday on www.reporter.bz & digitalBelize.LIVE





. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This