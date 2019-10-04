Belize News, Reporter.bz

At this morning’s sitting of the House of Representatives, the controversial $40,000 write-off for Joshua Perdomo, son of Cabinet Secretary Carlos Perdomo was approved by a split 17-10 majority by the government.

Before the motion was approved House Speaker Laura Longsworth declined Opposition Leader John Briceno debating the controversial write-off which was been described as a blatant act of corruption and nepotism.

Joshua was granted a 27-month study leave to pursue a Master’s Degree in Forensic Genetics at the University of North Texas. According to the motion, he was bonded three years totaling $39,156.48 and was overpaid $1,318.40 for a total value of $40,474.88.

At the end of his study leave, however, Joshua failed to resume duties and his service was terminated on September 1, 2011. The Solicitor General at the time had advised that Joshua would make monthly payments of $1,000 until payment was made in full but to date no payments have been made and “efforts to locate him proved futile.”

