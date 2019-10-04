Belize News, Reporter.bz

Candice Miller wins wrongful termination lawsuit

Candice Miller wins wrongful termination lawsuit
October 04
16:31 2019
Friday, October 4th. 2019 – UPDATED 7pm. –

Former Belize City Administrator, Candice Miller, today won a ruling handed down by Supreme Court Justice Courtney Abel in a wrongful termination lawsuit which she brought against the Belize City Council after her employment was terminated in 2018 after the new PUP council took office.

Justice Abel handed down a 28-page draft decision ruling that Miller could not be found liable for dereliction of her duties and that essentially, Miller was blocked from doing her duties by the Mayor, Bernard Wagner. The decision will see Miller awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars, estimated at nearly half a million dollars, for costs and damages.

Miller’s attorney, Magali Perdomo, told the media that her client was terminated on three grounds and the court found that none of those grounds was sufficient enough to terminate her employment.

Mayor Wagner told the media obviously he did not expect the outcome and said he would need to discuss what the next move would be with his attorney. He did not confirm whether or not they would be seeking an appeal and did not answer questions about whether or not the council is in a financial position to satisfy the judgement.

