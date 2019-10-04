Belize News, Reporter.bz

3 Men Shot In Belize City

3 Men Shot In Belize City
October 04
08:11 2019
Friday, October 4th. 2019 –

Many people in Belize City were in good spirits because there were no gun violence for the past few days, but the short lived calm in Belize City was shattered last night (Thursday Oct. 3rd.)

Three people were reportedly shot just before 8:00 last night on Santa Barbara street in Belize City. Justin Richards, 31; Jamal Elijio, 24; and Marquin Dury, 27 were shot to the neck, shoulder and foot respectively.

The men were standing on the street side when a Kia Rio car with taxi license plates passed and the shots were fired. The men were taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment and police investigations continue.

