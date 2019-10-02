Belize News, Reporter.bz

Leon Lozano & Ron Sierra Win At Film Festival in Cali Wednesday, October 2nd. 2019 – A Belizean film “My Father Belize,” won the “Short Film” and “Audience Choice” awards at the Oakland International Film Festival in California last week. The...

Basra Street Robbery Caught On Security Camera Tuesday, October 1st. 2019 – The Belize Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed another man on a bicycle this afternoon on Basra Street....

Simplex vs Public Service Union HQ – Still In Limbo Tuesday, October 1st. 2019 – The Public Service Union (P.S.U.) has told the Reporter it intends to stand its ground at its headquarters on Hilltop in Belmopan despite an eviction...