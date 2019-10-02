Belize News, Reporter.bz

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Gives Speech At U.N
October 02
20:59 2019
Tuesday, October 1st. 2019 –
On Friday September 27th. 2019, Wilfred Elrington, Attorney General, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Belize, addressed the general debate of the 74th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York City, NY.
