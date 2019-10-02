Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, October 2nd. 2019 –

A Belizean film “My Father Belize,” won the “Short Film” and “Audience Choice” awards at the Oakland International Film Festival in California last week.



The film will be featured at the 14th Belize International Film Festival in November.

The film tells the story of a US-born Belizean man who travels to Belize, Central America to scatter the ashes of his deceased father – only to discover that he conceived a son during a past visit to the country. He must now face his own conflicted feelings about fatherhood caused by the estranged relationship he had with the man who gave him life.

