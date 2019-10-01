Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, October 1st. 2019 –

The Public Service Union (P.S.U.) has told the Reporter it intends to stand its ground at its headquarters on Hilltop in Belmopan despite an eviction notice from Simplex Designs via its attorney.

Simplex designated an October 31 eviction date but the union believes the timeline is unreasonable as negotiations on the issue have stalled and the union is yet to identify a suitable replacement.

The union intends to resolve the issue amicably but contends that there are still discussions that need to be had to effectively chart the way forward.

