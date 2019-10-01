Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, October 1st. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

A Belizean who lives in Los Angeles, California gave Belizeans a song with a catchy rhythm and lyrics they could enjoy for Independence Day while sending very subtle advice to stand up to bullies.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

Otty Trujillo’s first single – a Belizean Brukdong song titled “Push A Back” has reportedly already been received well and is now a hit among the Belizeans living in LA.

Lady O, as she is known, shared that the song was derived out of the concept of people who bully others and her subtle message is to not surrender to these people but to stand up to them and where necessary, “push back.” It was a message she wanted to spread for years, she told us, to empower particularly women who are usually trampled upon.

The song came about after fellow musician, Faron Smith sent her the rhythm and she right away liked it, she said. Within an hour, the chorus for the song was done and the rest of the song was finished within days, with the help of her 11 year-old son and her partner, Alex DePaz.

The 41-year-old says that she has been singing since she was a child at Sacred Heart Primary and High Schools in San Ignacio, Cayo, where she grew up and got more involved in the early 2000’s in karaoke events. She migrated to the United States shortly after winning a national karaoke competition in 2003. She told this newspaper that she has been singing professionally for the past seven years and has worked with three bands, including King Rancho and the New Wave Band, Dominators Band, and BZ Royals with whom she is the female vocalist.

Much to the surprise of many of her fans, after a year of singing with a band, she still could not overcome stage fright and she walked away from music; but she was called back and she reconsidered. She has not looked back since, she said, having grown into the profession.

Up until very recently, she was singing with the BZ Royals Band, a Belizean-owned band, but has now decided to dedicate her time to producing more songs of her own and to create her own brand. Her ambition, she says, is to become a respected recording artist, with the help and support of her partner, Alex, who will be her manager as well. She is well on her way to realizing that dream as they are currently building a recording studio at their home, where one day, Otty hopes to record songs that will not only keep people entertained, but empowered.

The song “Push A Back” can be viewed on Otty Trujillo’s Facebook page as well as on Youtube at Lady O Push A Back. The video version was also released recently.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This