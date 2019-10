Tuesday, October 1st. 2019 –

The Belize Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed another man on a bicycle this afternoon on Basra Street. We are told the man had just left a business on that street when he was pushed off his bicycle and robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash.

