Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, Sept 29th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

Reports are that a man was injured sometime after 5:00 this evening when he lost control of a motorcycle he was driving near the entrance of Corozal Town.

The man reportedly slammed into a bridge and fell in the water below. Passersby helped him out of the water and put him in the pan of a Police mobile, which shuttled him of for medical treatment.

We will have more on this incident the information becomes available.

