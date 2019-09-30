Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, Sept. 30th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

A man from Pomona Village, Stann Creek district was reportedly found chopped to death late last night.

Domingo Miguel Mathias, 32, was reportedly found on a farm off of the Stann Creek Valley Road with chop wounds to the left side of the neck and right hand. His common-law wife, Angelica Chacon, 42, had reportdly grown concerned after he did not return home and initiated a search party that found his body.

